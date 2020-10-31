What the papers say – October 31

The likelihood of a national lockdown and other pandemic-fighting schemes feature on Saturday’s front pages.
The Times, The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail say a national lockdown will come into force next week, with “strict curbs” in place to stop hospitals being overwhelmed.
The Guardian says imposing a new national lockdown now “could save Christmas”, according to public health specialists and politicians.
And the i says there will be a “summit to save Christmas” between Mr Johnson and the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in an effort to reduce Covid cases.
Meanwhile, the Financial Times predicts a drop for stock markets next week due to concerns over the virus and the US election.
People are taking risks by dipping into their pensions to “get through the pandemic”, according to the Daily Express.
And the Daily Mirror and Daily Star lead with tributes to England footballer and World Cup winner Nobby Stiles following his death.