What are the different coronavirus restrictions across the UK?

Coronavirus – Fri Jul 31, 2020

New lockdown restrictions for England are the latest measures brought in for the UK.

Different rules are now in place in each of the four nations.

This is the picture in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

– England

We have now recorded over one million positive #COVID19 cases Remember:➡️Wash your hands regularly➡️Wear a face covering where appropriate➡️Maintain social distance pic.twitter.com/sDS64cOe8y — Public Health England (@PHE_uk) October 31, 2020

On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new measures for the whole of England which are to come into force from Thursday.

Pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential retail will close until December 2 and people will be told to stay at home unless they have a specific reason to leave, but schools, colleges and nurseries will remain open.

People will be allowed outside to exercise and socialise in public spaces outside with their household or one other person, but not indoors or in private gardens, and will be able to travel to work if they cannot work from home.

– Wales

Any announcement by @10DowningStreet will relate to England. The Welsh firebreak will end on Monday, November 9. Our cabinet will meet tomorrow to discuss any potential border issues for Wales in light of any announcement by No 10. — Mark Drakeford (@fmwales) October 31, 2020

The whole of Wales is currently under a 17-day “firebreak” lockdown which started on October 23 and will last until November 9.

People can only leave their homes for limited reasons and must work from home where possible. Leisure, hospitality and tourism businesses are closed, along with community centres, libraries and recycling centres. Places of worship are shut other than for funerals or wedding ceremonies.

– Scotland

1. My response to the PM’s statement below ? pic.twitter.com/HSApFXW0Jg — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 31, 2020

The majority of Scots will be placed into Level 3 of a new five-tier system from Monday, with the rest of the country in either Levels 1 or 2.

The central belt – including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling and Falkirk – will be joined by Dundee and Ayrshire in Level 3.

Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Fife, the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Argyll and Bute, Perth and Kinross and Angus will be in Level 2.

Highland, Moray, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland have been assessed as Level 1.

Levels 1, 2 and 3 are broadly comparable to tier system currently in place in England.

Despite ministers considering putting North and South Lanarkshire into Level 4 – equivalent to a full lockdown – First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday no area will be placed into that highest tier at the moment.

She has told Scots not to travel to England unless it is for “essential purposes”.

– Northern Ireland

Finance Minister @conormurphysf today allocated over £790m as part of COVID-19 and October monitoring round allocations, including £560m to bolster the health service. Read more: https://t.co/gbdXdvtJNq pic.twitter.com/ce3q0N6u7Y — Dept of Finance (@dptfinance) October 29, 2020

Pubs and restaurants were closed for four weeks starting on October 16 with the exception of takeaways and deliveries. Schools were closed for two weeks.

Retail outlets remain open, along with gyms for individual training.