Sir Sean Connery remembered as ‘world’s greatest Scot, the definitive Bond’

The producers of James Bond have said they are “devastated” by the death of Sir Sean Connery at the age of 90, as he was remembered as “the world’s greatest Scot, the last of the real Hollywood stars, the definitive Bond”.

Tributes have flooded in for the veteran star, who was the first actor to play 007 on the big screen in Dr No in 1962.

This was followed by From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever.

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. pic.twitter.com/VaFPHCM5Ou — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

Barbara Broccoli – the daughter of original Bond producer Albert R “Cubby” Broccoli – and Michael G Wilson said in a statement: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery.

“He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — ‘The name’s Bond… James Bond’ — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent.

“He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Dame Shirley Bassey, who sung the themes to three Bond films including Goldfinger, also paid tribute.

She said on Twitter: “I’m incredibly saddened to hear of Seans passing. My thoughts are with his family. He was a wonderful person, a true gentleman and we will be forever connected by Bond.

“When we were younger I used to cheer Sean on from the sidelines whilst he played football in his team, The Showbiz 11! Well, I will always be there to cheer you on Sean! Forever in our hearts and may you rest in peace.”

The family of Sir Roger Moore, who died in 2017 aged 89, said: “How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond.”

Alex Salmond, former first minister of Scotland, who was close friends with Sir Sean, wrote on Twitter: “The world’s greatest Scot, the last of the real Hollywood stars, the definitive Bond.

“Sean Connery was all of these things but much more. He was also a staunch patriot, a deep thinker and outstanding human being.

“I have had the rare privilege of being his friend for more than thirty years and enjoyed every single moment of his company and talk.”

He added: “He was honest and brave and it has been one of the privileges of my life to count him as a friend.

“His sense of irony and humour were legendary as was his love of country.

“‘Scotland Forever’ wasn’t just tattooed on his forearm but was imprinted on his soul.”

Actor Hugh Jackman wrote on Twitter: “I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace.”

A tweet from Pinewood Studios, where the Bond films are filmed, said: “We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Sir Sean Connery.

“Memories of this outstanding actor and his unforgettable embodiment of superspy James Bond will forever be cherished at Pinewood.”

Scottish actor Robert Carlyle shared a photo of himself with Sir Sean on Twitter, writing: “One of my proudest moments.. with the great man in 2008.”

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker said: “Shaken and, on this occasion, stirred to hear that Sir Sean Connery has passed away. Had the pleasure of playing golf with him on a couple of occasions. A real character and for me, the best Bond. James Bond should be immortal.”

Director and actor Kevin Smith said: “He was my Dad’s James Bond, so Dad supported Mr. Connery’s career his entire life, always taking me to see any movie his fave actor was in.

“I have sweet memories of watching Dad watch his movie idol.

“So Sean Connery’s passing also feels like I’m losing Dad again. RIP, Dr. Jones.”

