‘You will be punished’ – Youngsters confronted by police in Tier 3 Nottingham

Police in Nottingham have warned students “you will be punished” after dozens of young people in Halloween fancy dress were confronted by police in the city ahead of Tier 3 rules being implemented.

Nottingham was placed into the “very high” bracket on Friday at 12.01am, with new rules coming into place such as a ban on buying alcohol from shops after 9pm.

However, local maths teacher Simmy Purwaha filmed the moment police had to intervene as dozens of densely-packed youngsters broke social distancing guidelines to dance together on St James Street.

“Mixed with booze it’s a recipe for disaster,” the 25-year-old told the PA news agency.

Nearby, Nottinghamshire Police were forced to break up a 40-strong party in students halls at Nottingham Trent University, with a bag of cocaine and a PA system seized.

Assistant Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “As we’ve said time and again, the very last thing we want to be doing as police officers is to be issuing these fines, but we have a responsibility to enforce the law and to keep people safe.

“We take that responsibility very seriously and we will continue to take action against people who wilfully break the rules in this way.

Many were in fancy dress for Halloween (Joe Giddens/PA)

“It is perfectly clear that these kind of gatherings are not allowed and there really is no excuse for what we saw last night.”

Once identified, the party hosts will be facing a fine of £10,000 for organising an inside gathering of more than 30 people, the force said.

Ms Meynell added: “This pandemic is a serious risk to public health.

“Cases are rising fast and more people are getting seriously ill as a result.

“We expect people to follow and obey the law and hope that this latest incident serves as a warning to others – that if you do break the rules in this way you will be caught and you will be punished.”

Before youngsters were pictured in Halloween costumes and drinking in large groups, the force had issued a warning that people who deliberately flouted the rules would be fined.

The situation was a ‘recipe for disaster’ according to one local (Simmy Purwaha/PA)

Mr Purwaha, who filmed a police intervention in the city centre, told PA: “The actual shenanigans started at about 9.55pm when all of the bars let the patrons out at the same time onto a small lane.

“It went on for about 20 minutes before enough police turned up to send people on their way.

“One person was arrested in front of me and another was lying unconscious.

“They were chanting World Cup football chants which didn’t make sense as there isn’t any football on.”

Youngsters were seen chanting near police vehicles (Joe Giddens/PA)

In the nearby market square, youngsters were seen posing for photographs dressed as minions from the film Despicable Me and chanting near police vehicles.

Mr Purwaha added that he feels students have been “given a hard time” by the Government and it is a minority of students who are flouting lockdown rules.

“That doesn’t excuse the awful behaviour on display yesterday,” he added.

“Although it’s a minority of students, they’re taking the piss and ruining it for the rest of us who want to go for a drink but will be unable to without purchasing a meal.”