UK ticket-holder claims £79m EuroMillions jackpot

EuroMillions jackpot

A claim has been staked by a single UK ticket-holder for the £79.3 million EuroMillions jackpot prize from Tuesday’s draw, the National Lottery said.

The validation process will now begin for what would be the biggest UK win of the year, and there will be no information on whether it is an individual or syndicate, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Camelot, operator of the National Lottery, said it was the biggest of the five UK EuroMillions jackpots of the year, and the 15th largest prize ever, with the exact total being £79,315,197.70.

Last night's £79M #EuroMillions jackpot was won by a single ticket in the UK ??? It could be you! Check now ? https://t.co/UFwR8R2VnE pic.twitter.com/E37LwWVxht — Lottery UK (@Lottery_UK) October 28, 2020

“It is fantastic news that a lucky ticket-holder has now claimed this enormous prize. We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process,” he said.

“All National Lottery games can be played in your local store, online or via the National Lottery app.

“Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you’re a winner.”

Camelot said as with all major prizes, the validation process will include checks to ensure the terms and conditions of the game were adhered to, and the integrity of the National Lottery protected.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.