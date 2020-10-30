Trial of driverless car technology launched in Oxford

A Project Endeavour car

A project believed to be the UK’s first multi-city trial of self-driving cars has been launched in Oxford.

Six autonomous cars are travelling on a nine-mile route between the city’s main railway station and Oxford Parkway station.

They are fitted with Level 4 autonomous technology, which means they are capable of performing all driving functions under certain conditions.

But a driver who can take over the controls will sit in the vehicles during the tests.

The trial is led by Oxford-based firm Oxbotica (Project Endeavour/PA)

The Government-backed Project Endeavour is being led by Oxford-based firm Oxbotica.

It will be expanded next year to include Greenwich in south-east London and a third, unconfirmed city.

Oxbotica senior vice president of external affairs Graeme Smith said: “Project Endeavour is the UK’s first multi-city autonomous vehicle demonstration.

“It aims to create a flexible, scalable model that will make the wide-scale deployment of autonomous vehicles quicker, easier, and more efficient – whilst maintaining the highest safety standards.

“This project is about far more than just technology, it is about helping our cities and local authorities prepare for autonomy and to begin thinking about how to deploy it in such a way that helps urban planning and reduces congestion.

“The UK’s towns and cities differ greatly, each with their own quirks, from varying road design to urban planning.

“That’s why we’re running trials in three major UK cities, so that we can design autonomous vehicle services that address all the complexities of urban life – and be scalable to diverse locations across the UK and further afield.”

Project Endeavour will run until autumn 2021.