Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

People wear face masks as they walk past beach huts in Saltburn-by-the-Sea.

Here is Friday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to October 26, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 27-30) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Blackburn with Darwen continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,150 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 26 – the equivalent of 768.2 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 635.3 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to October 19.

Oldham has the second highest rate, up from 507.8 to 703.5, with 1,668 new cases.

Wigan is in third place, where the rate has risen from 495.0 to 687.3, with 2,259 new cases.

Other areas recording big jumps in case rates include Charnwood (up from 315.3 to 494.5, with 919 new cases); Doncaster (up from 400.8 to 568.5, with 1,773 new cases); and Mansfield (up from 212.2 to 376.9, with 412 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on October 30 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 26; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 19.