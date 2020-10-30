Girl, 14, charged with murder after man stabbed in Crawley

Crawley stabbing

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Crawley.

The victim has been named by police as 24-year-old Nimroy Hendricks.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is expected to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

Mr Hendricks was found with stab wounds to the chest in Russell Way in the West Sussex town on Tuesday.

Nimroy Hendricks died after being found with stab wounds in Crawley (Family handout/PA)

Despite being treated by paramedics and an air ambulance doctor, he died at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “The circumstances of this case are particularly challenging for everyone involved and will continue to be difficult as people come to terms with significant loss and grief.