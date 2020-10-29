What the papers say – October 29

A collection of British newspapers

Thursday’s front pages are dominated by reports the UK’s pandemic crisis has reached a “critical” stage.

The Guardian says up to 10% of the population could be tested every week under the Government’s Operation Moonshot mass-screening plan as research from Imperial College London showed the prevalence of the virus had doubled over the last month.

Guardian front page, Thursday 29 October 2020: Plan to test 10% of population each week amid soaring infection rate pic.twitter.com/KPedxarMwE — Guardian news (@guardiannews) October 28, 2020

The Prime Minister is under pressure to introduce a “fire break” across England as the virus “picks up speed”, according to the i.

The Telegraph leads with France entering a second lockdown, which the Financial Times says has contributed to European stocks falling to their lowest level since May.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 29 October https://t.co/X9s5lLHgcr pic.twitter.com/NVSkPsOZqy — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 28, 2020

The Daily Mail reports medics, business chiefs and MPs have urged the PM not to follow France’s lead by sending England into another nationwide lockdown.

Meanwhile The Times says scientists are hoping a vaccine will be available for distribution by Christmas.

And the Daily Express carries a story on “colossal” delays in cancer testing as a result of the pandemic.

Elsewhere, Metro leads with images of the migrant family who drowned trying to cross the English Channel, while The Independent says charities have warned further Channel deaths are “inevitable”.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: further channel deaths inevitable, ministers told #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YGIMvHGJ5R — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 28, 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have paid tribute to TV presenter Kate Garraway over her husband Derek’s serious battle with Covid-19, according to the Daily Mirror.

Tomorrow's front page: You're amazing Kate, we'd both like to give you a hug #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/iFqAPSzc4X pic.twitter.com/jAE5Ekxoln — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 28, 2020