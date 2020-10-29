Teenage girl arrested over death of man in Crawley

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Police say the girl, 14, was arrested late on Wednesday night.

Crawley stabbing scene
Crawley stabbing scene

A teenage girl has been arrested over the murder of a man in West Sussex.

Emergency services were called to Russell Way in Three Bridges, Crawley at 9pm on Tuesday evening where they found a 24-year-old man with serious injuries, Sussex Police said in a statement.

Despite being treated by paramedics and an air ambulance doctor, he later died at the scene.

Crawley stabbing
Police officers search bushes at the scene on Russell Way in Crawley after a 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Tuesday night (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Police said a 14-year-old girl from Crawley was arrested in south London around 10.20pm on Wednesday on suspicion of murder.

A 21-year-old man from London was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Anyone with information is asked to report online at sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Parkhead.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News