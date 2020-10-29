Second man charged in connection with Christmas Eve killing in London

Wandsworth shooting

A second man has been charged in connection with the Christmas Eve murder of Flamur Beqiri.

The Metropolitan Police said Clifford Rollex, 30, of Islington, north London, has been charged with perverting the course of public justice.

Mr Beqiri, 36, who was the brother of former Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri, was shot multiple times in front of his wife and young child on December 24 last year at around 9pm.

Flamur Beqiri was the brother of reality TV star Misse Beqiri (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

The family had just returned to their home in Battersea, south-west London, when a lone attacker struck.

Rollex appeared at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He was bailed to next appear at Wood Green Crown Court on November 30, the Metropolitan Police said.

Anis Fouad Hemissi, 23, a Swedish national, had previously been charged with Mr Beqiri’s murder.

He was extradited back to the UK from Denmark in June and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on December 1.

A police spokesman said that three men arrested in Sweden on October 8 are all subject to the extradition process through the Swedish judicial system.