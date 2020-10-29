Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Coronavirus – Sat Aug 22, 2020

Here is Thursday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to October 25, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 26-29) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Blackburn with Darwen continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,203 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 25 – the equivalent of 803.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 576.5 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to October 18.

Oldham has the second highest rate, up from 469.0 to 693.3, with 1,644 new cases.

Wigan is in third place, where the rate has risen from 460.4 to 683.4, with 2,246 new cases.

Other areas recording big jumps in case rates include Charnwood (up from 284.1 to 491.3, with 913 new cases); Doncaster (up from 351.1 to 547.3, with 1,707 new cases); and South Staffordshire (up from 197.4 to 388.7, with 437 new cases).

(PA graphic)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on October 29 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 25; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 25; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 18.