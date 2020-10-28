Tributes paid to ‘dedicated’ PCSO who died after contracting coronavirus

It is with great sadness we can confirm a serving PCSO has died.

Graham Wesley Dinning, known as Wez, tested positive for #COVID19 on October 14 and had been self-isolating at home.

He sadly passed away today, leaving behind his wife Laura and their son Adam #RIPWez pic.twitter.com/7NZArsRFDg

