Classic brands like Lego and Barbie among top Christmas toy list

A man dressed as Father Christmas, wearing a protective face covering, holding a snow globe at the launch of the Selfridges Christmas shop at the flagship store on Oxford Street, London

Lego, Barbie and Monopoly are being tipped to be among the top toys this Christmas, according to new research.

This year’s DreamToys list by the Toy Retailers Association comes as parents say they have been playing with their children more amid school closures and social distancing rules.

The unranked top 12 toys includes the Barbie 3-in-1 DreamCamper, which sells at £79.99, a Lego set of Harry Potter’s Hedwig for £34.99, and Monopoly For Sore Losers, expected to sell at £22.99.

A child with Lego Harry Potter Hedwig (Toy Retailers Association/PA)

Lego also makes a second appearance thanks to the Adventures with Mario starter course which sells for £49.99.

TV and film characters also feature heavily, with a Baby Yoda toy from The Mandalorian series for £29.99, Peppa Pig’s shopping centre at £39.99, and the Paw Patrol Dino Rescue Patroller listed at £64.99 also making the list.

The cheapest item on the list is a Surprise Mini Brands Mystery Capsule for £6.99.

Monopoly For Sore Losers which has been named on his year’s Christmas DreamToys list (Toy Retailers Association/PA)

The Laser Battles Hunters Vehicle (£59.99), a Pokemon carry case set (£39.99), Present Pets (£54.99) and an LOL Surprise Remix doll (£39.99) round off the list.

Ahead of Christmas, polling suggests that parents have played with their children more this year as a result of lockdown.

A survey of 2,000 parents in the UK with children under the age of 10 found that 46% of them said that toys had been played with more this year as a result of lockdown.

A child with Barbie 3-in-1 DreamCamper (Toy Retailers Association/PA)

In addition, 56% of parents said that they had personally spent more time playing with their children this year, and 88% of those said that playtime had brought them closer to their children.