What the papers say – October 27

The nation’s newspapers are led by growing discontent among Tories over Boris Johnson’s handling of the coronavirus crisis in the North.
The Times, Daily Mail and the i report the PM is facing a revolt from “Red Wall” northern Tory MPs over the region’s “draconian Covid laws”.
The Guardian says the disillusioned MPs have urged Mr Johnson to provide a “clear roadmap” out of lockdown, amid fears the Government is abandoning its “levelling up” pledge.
Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror, The Independent and Metro lead with the PM’s refusal to bow to pressure over free school meals while people across the nation take it upon themselves to help feed the hungry.
And the Daily Star labels Mr Johnson an “Etonian bozo” for his refusal to support footballer Marcus Rashford’s school meals campaign.
Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph reports a study has found Covid-19 immunity only lasts a few months, meaning vaccinations “may be needed twice a year”.
The Oxford vaccine has generated a “strong immune” response in older volunteers, according to the Daily Express.
And the Financial Times leads with Chinese financial technology group Ant being set for a record initial public listing.