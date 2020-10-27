Scottish Government announces draft restrictions for different levels

Coronavirus painting

The Scottish Government has announced draft restrictions which will see local authority areas in Scotland placed into one of five levels of coronavirus restrictions.

The draft plan outlines Levels 0 to 4 and was published ahead of a debate in Holyrood on Tuesday, with the restrictions to be put in place on November 2 if approved later by MSPs.

Schools are slated to remain open in all levels, with hygiene measures increasing depending on the tier.

Travel into and out of areas higher than Level 3 will also be prohibited in most cases.

Below, the PA news agency outlines the restrictions in each level.

Level 0

This is the closest to normality and will allow a maximum of eight people from three households to meet indoors and 15 people from five households to meet outside.

Restrictions on the tourism sector will also be lifted and shops, hair and beauty businesses – except those who work in a mobile capacity – and public buildings will be opened.

Hospitality will also return to being open, both indoors and outdoors, at normal licensing times, but socialising rules will apply.

Stadiums will be able to open with restricted numbers and outdoor public events and seated indoor events will also be allowed to go forward.

Places of worship will also be open to up to 50 people, with the same limit on weddings and receptions as well as funerals and wakes.

Level 1

Socialising is restricted to six people from two households inside and outside, with a further curb on events meaning only a small number of people will be seated indoors, with restricted numbers outside.

The number of people able to attend weddings or funerals and their associated events will also drop to 20.

Unlike Level 0, where no restrictions will be in place, amateur indoor sports among those over the age of 18 will not be allowed.

Hospitality businesses will be forced to close by 10.30pm, both inside and outside, with the last entry permitted at 9.30pm.

Level 2

Measures will remain largely the same as in Level 1, however in-home socialising will be prohibited, barring some exceptions including caring for a vulnerable person.

Outdoor groups in public places will be limited to six people from two households.

Cinemas, amusement arcades and bingo halls will be the only leisure facilities allowed to remain open, with soft play, funfairs, indoor bowling, casinos, theatres, snooker or pool halls, music venues, nightclubs and adult entertainment venues all shuttered.

Only drive-in events will be permitted, with indoor, outdoor and stadium events cancelled.

Public buildings will impose protective measures while NHS services will reduce face-to-face contact with patients.

Indoor hospitality venues will also close from 8pm, with last entry at 7pm and outdoor businesses will shut at 10.30pm.

Level 3

Socialising rules will remain the same as in Level 2, with guidance issued for only essential hotel use.

Drive-in events will no longer be permitted and cinemas, arcades and bingo halls will also be shuttered.

Indoor exercise will be limited to individual workouts, with outdoor exercise only allowed for those under the age of 18, except professional sports.

Hospitality businesses will also be prohibited from selling alcohol and will close at 6pm with last entry at 5pm.

Level 4

This has been described as the closest to the lockdown imposed in March, with travel restrictions and a requirement to stay at home being possible if cases get too high.

While socialising will stay the same as Level 3, non-essential retail will be closed and the limit for weddings will drop to 20 people, along with the number allowed in places of worship.

Formal childcare will be subjected to “targeted intervention” while informal childcare will only be allowed for the children of key workers.

Gyms will again be closed and outdoor sports will be limited to non-contact only while professional sports will continue.

Essential work, outdoor work or those who have a job in construction and manufacturing will be the only sectors allowed to continue, with everyone else recommended to work from home.