Operations cancelled in Leeds amid warning of potential move to Tier 3 measures

Leeds General Infirmary sign

Some operations have been cancelled at hospitals in Leeds as Covid-19 patient numbers reach levels close to the spring peak.

Managers said the pressure on beds has become “far greater than in the first wave”.

Staff at Leeds General Infirmary and St James’s University Hospital have been told the growing number of admissions mean it is “looking even more likely” the city in West Yorkshire will be moved into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.

In an internal statement obtained by The Independent, deputy chief medical officer at Leeds Teaching Hospitals David Berridge said there were 237 Covid-19 patients on wards on Tuesday, with 25 in critical care.

Mr Berridge said: “These numbers are close to the peak seen in the first surge and prevalence data indicates that it may continue to rise for another one to two weeks.

“Our current overall bed occupancy is far greater than in the first wave so there is very significant pressure on our inpatient capacity.

“Unfortunately, as a result, we have had to cancel some operations and expect this to continue throughout the week due to pressures on beds in all areas of our hospitals.”

The move in Leeds will stoke growing fears about fast-rising numbers of coronavirus patients across Yorkshire.

It follows the announcement from two trusts in South Yorkshire that they now have more patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 than during the first wave of the virus.

The trust, which runs Doncaster Royal Infirmary, said on Monday that the number of coronavirus patients on their wards has been “far beyond the first wave earlier this year” .

Rotherham Hospital also reported a jump in cases to beyond the spring peak.