Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in Wales

Here are the latest figures for the seven-day rate of new Covid-19 cases for every local authority area in Wales.
The figures, for the seven days to October 23, are based on tests carried out in NHS Wales laboratories and those conducted on Welsh residents processed in commercial laboratories.
The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.
Data for the most recent four days (October 24-27) has been excluded as it is incomplete and understates the true number of cases.
The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on data published on the Public Health Wales Covid-19 surveillance dashboard on October 27.
From left to right, the list reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 23; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 16.
Merthyr Tydfil 424.4 (256), 260.3 (157)
Rhondda Cynon Taf 403.3 (973), 245.8 (593)
Blaenau Gwent 340.7 (238), 191.8 (134)
Cardiff 336.3 (1234), 338.2 (1241)
Neath Port Talbot 330.0 (473), 182.8 (262)
Swansea 295.6 (730), 184.6 (456)
Caerphilly 244.7 (443), 150.8 (273)
Bridgend 238.7 (351), 208.1 (306)
Wrexham 220.7 (300), 210.4 (286)
Torfaen 179.9 (169), 101.1 (95)
Flintshire 139.7 (218), 152.5 (238)
Newport 135.8 (210), 76.9 (119)
Isle of Anglesey 132.8 (93), 74.2 (52)
Monmouthshire 120.5 (114), 94.1 (89)
Carmarthenshire 119.7 (226), 75.2 (142)
Conwy 103.2 (121), 124.6 (146)
Denbighshire 97.2 (93), 147.3 (141)
Gwynedd 81.1 (101), 79.5 (99)
Vale of Glamorgan 74.9 (100), 58.4 (78)
Powys 57.4 (76), 56.6 (75)
Ceredigion 56.4 (41), 30.3 (22)
Pembrokeshire 37.4 (47), 50.1 (63)