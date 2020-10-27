Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Shoppers in Nottingham, ahead of the region being moved into Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions (Joe Giddens/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to October 23, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 24-27) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

A coronavirus advice sign in Sheffield city centre (Danny Lawson/PA)

Blackburn with Darwen continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,176 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 23 – the equivalent of 785.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 526.4 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to October 16.

Rossendale has the second highest rate, up from 472.8 to 675.7, with 483 new cases.

Oldham is in third place, where the rate has risen from 428.5 to 655.0, with 1,553 new cases.

Case rates continue to fall in Nottingham, Liverpool, Newcastle and Exeter.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on October 27 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 23; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 16.