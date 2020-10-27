Gravestones of Cilla Black and Sir Ken Dodd vandalised

Cilla Black and Sir Ken Dodd

The gravestones of Cilla Black and Sir Ken Dodd have been targeted by vandals.

The headstones, both in Allerton Cemetery in Liverpool, were vandalised overnight, a spokesman for the city council said on Tuesday.

He said: “We were appalled to discover this morning that the graves of Cilla Black and Sir Ken Dodd had been vandalised overnight.

“Staff are carrying out repairs.

Cilla Black’s grave (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We would urge anyone who has any information about the person or people responsible to contact the police.”

Liverpool-born Black died in her Spanish holiday home in 2015, aged 72.

Her body was brought back to the UK and a funeral service was held at St Mary’s Church in Woolton, attended by stars including Sir Tom Jones and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The service was followed by a private burial at the cemetery, where she was laid to rest alongside her mother Priscilla and father John.

Comedian Sir Ken died aged 90 in 2018 at his home in Liverpool’s Knotty Ash, where he had lived all his life.