What the papers say – October 26

The nation’s papers are led by British armed forces halting a suspected hijacking situation on an oil tanker.

The Times and Metro report special forces stormed an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight overnight and apprehended seven stowaways.

Special forces storm oil tanker of Isle of Wight

The Daily Telegraph says the special forces raid ended a 10-hour stand-off, which began when the suspected Nigerian migrants made threats to kill the crew upon being discovered hiding in the bowels of the Nave Andromeda.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Special forces retake 'hijacked' tanker'

Elsewhere, The Guardian leads with Tory MPs demanding the Government make a U-turn on free school meals.

Guardian front page, Monday 26 October 2020: Johnson facing revolt as Tories demand U-turn on school meals

The Daily Mirror says it has given a Mirror Pride of Britain award to the man behind the school meals push, footballer Marcus Rashford.

On the coronavirus pandemic, the i leads with comments from US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci that a vaccine could be approved by the end of the year.

The Independent reports experts have warned Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s new job scheme for young people will not do enough to prevent mass youth unemployment.

Boots is launching a new Covid testing service that returns results in just 12 minutes, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express reports dementia patients are being given “archaic and dangerous” anti-psychotic drugs to keep them sedated during the pandemic.

The Financial Times leads with virus cases continuing to spike in the US.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Monday October 26