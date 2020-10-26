Tesco apologises after barring sale of sanitary products in Welsh store

Tesco apology over item limits

Tesco has apologised after it mistakenly prevented customers from buying sanitary products as part of new lockdown measures in Wales.

On Sunday Wales Minister Mark Drakeford said supermarkets have “discretion” over the ban on selling non-essential items during the nation’s firebreak lockdown.

But on Monday Welsh customers seeking period products said they found the pharmaceuticals area of their local Tesco blocked off.

“I’m literally raging and in tears @Tesco how the hell is beer essential and PERIOD PRODUCTS are non-essential… this is RIDICULOUS,” tweeted @nicholasmith6.

When another customer sent a tweet to the company about the issue, it responded: “We understand how frustrating these changes will be for our Welsh customers.

“However, we have been told by the Welsh Government not to sell these items for the duration of the firebreak lockdown.”

Tesco said on Twitter that Welsh Government guidelines had meant they could not sell sanitary products (Twitter/Screengrab)

The Welsh Government later corrected Tesco, tweeting: “This is wrong – period products are essential.

“Supermarkets can still sell items that can be sold in pharmacies.

“Only selling essential items during firebreak is to discourage spending more time than necessary in shops. It should not stop you accessing items that you need.”

The company has now apologised, adding that the issue was localised to one store and is being urgently rectified.

“Of course sanitary products are essential items and are available to customers in all of our stores including those in Wales,” a spokesperson said.