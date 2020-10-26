Daredevil taken to hospital after jumping from helicopter without parachute

John Bream is being checked over by medics following his world record attempt off Hayling Island, Hampshire.

Former paratrooper John Bream jumps without a parachute from a helicopter into the sea off Hayling Island in Hampshire
Former paratrooper John Bream jumps without a parachute from a helicopter into the sea off Hayling Island in Hampshire

A former paratrooper has been taken to hospital to be checked over after attempting a world record jump without a parachute from a helicopter into water.

John Bream, from Havant, Hampshire, carried out the feat off Hayling Island on Monday but was seen to land in the water awkwardly.

It is understood that the 34-year-old has been taken to hospital for a check over following the jump.

Former paratrooper John Bream poses for a photograph before his record attempt
Former paratrooper John Bream before his jump (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It is not clear how high he jumped from but it is thought to be about 40m.

Divers who reached Mr Bream after the jump said he had hit his head as he landed in the water and was briefly unconscious when they reached him.

But he was seen walking and chatting with paramedics as he was being checked over before being taken to hospital.

Former paratrooper John Bream, centre, waves after his helicopter jump
John Bream, centre, waves after his helicopter jump (Andrew Matthews/PA)

To support Mr Bream, who is raising funds and awareness for service personnel mental health charity All Call Signs and the Support Our Paras charity, visit: https://uk.gf.me/v/c/gfm/Highest-jump-into-water.

He aims to beat the current world record, which stands at 191ft and was achieved by Brazilian-Swiss extreme athlete Laso Schaller at Cascata del Salto, Switzerland, in 2015.

