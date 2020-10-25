Rehabilitated seals returned to the wild in rare triple release

Seal release

A trio of seals were released at Whitley Bay after spending months at Tynemouth Seal Hospital.

Recovering from a variety of ailments such as mouth ulcers, the seals had been rescued on the north east coast earlier in the year.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

After putting enough weight on and recovering from their ailments, Tarquin, Ozzy and Barnabus all made their way down to the coast once more in what was described as a “pretty rare” triple release.

Staff from British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) and Tynemouth Aquarium undertook the release at St Mary’s Lighthouse on Sunday morning.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Staff rely on the public to spot distressed or unwell seals and alert them to their location – from there, the best course of action can be taken.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)