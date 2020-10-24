Teenager dies after being found stabbed in London

Metropolitan Police

A 17-year-old boy has died after being found stabbed in north-east London.

Officers were called to Westbury Road in Walthamstow at 9.20pm on Friday after the teenager was discovered with a stab injury.

Paramedics gave him treatment at the scene but he was pronounced dead, the Metropolitan Police said.

APPEAL: Detectives are appealing for information after a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at #WestburyRoad #Walthamstow #E17. Witnesses or anyone with information or dash-cam footage should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 8357/23Oct. https://t.co/CLjU15RXxo pic.twitter.com/y1KiV99hVD — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 24, 2020

Detectives have launched an investigation into the death, but no arrests have been made.

Officers are working to confirm the 17-year-old’s identity and inform his next of kin.

A crime scene is in place with detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) leading the investigation.