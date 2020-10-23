What the papers say – October 23

A collection of British newspapers

The Government’s newest coronavirus aid package and Marcus Rashford’s school meals campaign feature prominently on the nation’s front pages.

The Daily Express reports on a “show of strength” from Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak as the pair pledged billions of pounds to save the UK economy.

The Daily Telegraph also splashes on the £13 billion allocated to “keep businesses alive”, while the Financial Times calls it £11 billion worth of “extra support”.

The Guardian leads on the same story, saying the Chancellor has been “forced to dig deeper” because of anger at the level of support on offer for disadvantaged workers.

The Times, meanwhile, says organised criminals have syphoned off up to £2 billion of taxpayers’ money intended for furloughed workers.

In other pandemic angles, Metro says Britain’s Test and Trace programme has gone “down the pan” due to problems including the slow delivery of results.

The i also says the Test and Trace system “can’t cope”.

And the Daily Mail leads on a new report which says ordering people to stay home “barely reduces Covid infection rates”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror leads on footballer and school meals campaigner Marcus Rashford visiting a foodbank with his mother.

The Daily Star echoes that theme, reporting on “hypocritical” MPs who have steak on their subsidised parliamentary menus yet rejected the Rashford-led campaign on extending free school meals through coming holidays.