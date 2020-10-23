Scottish retailers criticise plan to close non-essential shops in Level 4

Victoria Street in Edinburgh

Plans to close non-essential shops in areas placed under the highest level of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland could be the end for some stores, a retail industry body has warned.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a new five-level system on Friday, setting out which measures will be in place at each grade of lockdown.

The Scottish Retail Consortium said closing non-essential shops in Level Four – the highest tier – will do little to reduce coronavirus rates.

Its director David Lonsdale said: “We fully support the drive to reduce the R number and to get on top of the current public health situation.

“However we believe any move to close non-essential retailers will have only a very minimal impact on reducing the spread of the virus, whilst carrying very significant economic harms.

The @scotgov strategic framework provides some of the clarity retailers need, but if we end up in Level 4 it could be the end for some shops, @the_brc 's response is here: https://t.co/x97nC65xP7 — E MacDonald-Russell (@EwanMacDonald) October 23, 2020

“Retail has demonstrated that it can operate safely in the current environment and it is notable that there was no spike in infections following the lifting of lockdown on non-essential shops at the end of June.

“Scottish retailers have invested tens of millions of pounds to make stores safe and secure for customers, including Perspex screens, social distancing and additional hygiene measures.

“As such, shops remain a safe space for customers and staff.

“Scottish stores lost £2.4 billion of retail sales over the first seven months of the pandemic and have yet to claw their way back to pre-crisis levels.

“Any attempt to close non-essential stores during the golden Christmas shopping quarter may mean many are unable to reopen, having missed out on this vital trading period.

“It’s positive the Government has accepted only in the direst straits should non-essential shops have to close. That decision must weigh up the public health advice which admits to the minimal impact on reducing transmission of coronavirus against the catastrophic effect on those businesses.”

The Level Four measures allow non-essential retailers to operate click and collect services and also permit food-to-go retailers to offer takeaway.

Scotland’s new tier system has been introduced as a means to protect lives and the NHS, focusing restrictions on where the virus is more prevalent.

The Scottish Government has also outlined a number of grants to support businesses forced to close or which cannot trade as usual.

Other business groups have cautiously welcomed the introduction of the five-level system, saying it could provide better clarity about restrictions.

FSB: New strategy must deliver sufficient help for firms:https://t.co/bbcNy0K1nv pic.twitter.com/hm9cUB9rr2 — FSB Scotland (@FSB_Scotland) October 23, 2020

Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: “We cannot stress enough how essential it is that businesses have as much clarity on restrictions on trading as is possible, so we welcome this new strategic framework which gives businesses an opportunity to begin reopening the economy.

“The Scottish Government must continue publishing evidence-led data alongside restrictions.

“We look forward to working with the Scottish Government to communicate how the vast majority of businesses are continuing to invest in delivering safe environments for customers and employees.”

Andrew McRae, the Federation of Small Businesses Scotland policy chair, said: “Today’s publication sets out a longer-term blueprint for dealing with this virus while avoiding irreparable economic and social damage.

“If it replaces the series of short-notice, surprise announcements we’ve seen of late, it may help businesses plan ahead.

“But it will only work if accompanied by a new approach where the Government kicks the tyres of their coronavirus policies well before they’re implemented.”

But hospitality sector representatives have hit out at restrictions on the industry.

Stephen Montgomery, spokesman for the Scottish Hospitality Group, said: “The new financial support package, while welcome, is the equivalent of being abandoned at sea with only a lifejacket.