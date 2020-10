Jack Hopton-Butler, from Wimborne’s StreetLight Project, scooters through the streets of Wimborne Model Town and Gardens in Dorset

Scooter-riding youngsters have put on a free-wheeling display in a model town in Dorset.

Riders from the StreetLight Project in Wimborne Minster scooted around its famous concrete miniature town, which opened in 1951.

The model town – a 10th of the size of the real town as it was in the 50s – features 120 buildings, including a butchers, ironmongers, bakery and fishmongers.

Charlie Sibley, from the StreetLight Project, scooters through the streets of Wimborne Model Town and Gardens in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Jack Hopton-Butler dwarfed the buildings of the model town (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The 1/10th scale model shows the town’s streets, shops and gardens as they looked in the 1950s (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Jack was among those showing off his high-flying moves (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Charlie takes it steady on the main street… (Andrew Matthews/PA)

… before achieving lift-off (Andrew Matthews/PA)