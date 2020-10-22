William: We must ‘stop talking’ and act over climate change

The Duke of Cambridge

The Duke of Cambridge has urged the world to “stop talking” and move towards “action” during an appearance on a climate change podcast.

William launched his £50 million Earthshot Prize earlier this month, which aims to recognise solutions, ideas and technologies that “repair the planet”.

He was joined by fellow Earthshot council member Christiana Figueres on the Outrage + Optimism podcast which she co-hosts.

Our Earthshots are goals for 2030 that are rooted in science and will generate new ways of thinking, as well as new technologies, systems and policies. 08.10.2020 #EarthshotPrize pic.twitter.com/nPTslRgBPl — The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) October 5, 2020

Speaking about his motivation for launching the ambitious environmental prize, the duke said: “The science is out there and is irrefutable. We have the data. So let’s stop talking about it and let’s actually provide the action.

“I think that’s what’s going to be really needed over these next ten years.”

The Earthshot Prize takes its inspiration from the Apollo Moon landings, nicknamed Moonshot, which helped advance mankind’s technological achievements

The prize features five categories – or Earthshots – which organisers say, if achieved by 2030, would improve life for all.

Every year from 2021 until the end of the decade, winners in the five Earthshots will each receive £1 million after being picked by a judging panel of William and other leading figures including Sir David Attenborough and Shakira.

Sir David Attenborough is one of the famous faces on William’s Earthshot Council (Kensington Palace/The Earthshot Prize)

Outrage + Optimism is a weekly podcast which has featured guests from climate activist Greta Thunberg to US politician John Kerry.

It is co-hosted by ex-UN climate chief Ms Figueres, political strategist Tom Rivett-Carnac and Paul Dickinson, the founder of environmental charity CDP.

Speaking about the podcast episode, which will be available on Friday, Ms Figueres said: “The Earthshot Prize will not only deliver important innovations to make progress on the most pressing issues of our time, but it will inspire a generation so that many more change-makers will no doubt emerge.