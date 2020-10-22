Sunak pledges billions to support firms and workers hit by coronavirus restrictions

Chancellor Rishi Sunak

Billions of pounds of extra help has been announced for firms and workers hit by coronavirus restrictions.

The package, announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, includes making the Job Support Scheme, which replaces the current furlough system, more generous.

There will also be grants of £2,100 available for firms in Tier 2 areas of England, primarily aimed at helping hospitality and leisure venues which have seen takings plummet due to a restrictions on households mixing.

In a move which could be worth more than £1 billion, these grants will also be available retrospectively for areas which have already been subject to restrictions, and come on top of higher levels of additional business support for areas moving into Tier 3.

Around 150,000 business in England could be eligible, the Treasury said.

We're making the Open Job Support Scheme more generous to protect jobs during lower demand. – Government now pays at least 62% for hours not worked– Employer contribution cut from 33% to 5%– Employees now take home at least 73% of pay for working a new minimum 20% of hours pic.twitter.com/bSXr0zup6d — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 22, 2020

The move to make the payments retrospective is aimed at heading off criticism from areas of northern England which have been under restrictions for months.

The Job Support Scheme – the plan designed to replace the furlough system from November 1 – will be made more generous across the country.

Instead of only being open to people in “viable” jobs working a third of their normal hours, it will now cover employees doing just 20% of their usual work.

The amount that employers are required to pay to top up their wages has also been reduced to just 5% of unworked hours, down from 33%.

Extra help for the self-employed will see the amount covered by grants increase from 20% of profits to 40%, meaning the maximum payout will increase from £1,875 to £3,750.

1/ I’m introducing a new grants scheme for businesses impacted by Tier 2 restrictions, even if they aren’t legally closed. I’m providing enough funding to give every business in hospitality, leisure & accommodation a grant worth up to £2,100 every month Tier2 restrictions apply. pic.twitter.com/HvVtz9WReq — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 22, 2020

This will amount to a potential further £3.1 billion of support to the self-employed through November to January, with a further grant to follow covering February to April.

Mr Sunak said: “I’ve always said that we must be ready to adapt our financial support as the situation evolves, and that is what we are doing today.

“These changes mean that our support will reach many more people and protect many more jobs.

“I know that the introduction of further restrictions has left many people worried for themselves, their families and communities.