New drop in coronavirus cases at Tyneside universities for two weeks

Coronavirus â Fri Oct 9, 2020

The number of new coronavirus cases at two Tyneside universities has dropped considerably for two consecutive weeks, officials have said.

Newcastle University said 237 students had tested positive for the virus in the past seven days, down from 749 for the previous week and 1,003 the week before that

At neighbouring Northumbria University, there were 81 new cases in the past week, down from 131 the week previous and 619 the week before.

A Newcastle University spokesperson said it was a “substantial fall in new cases over two consecutive weeks”.