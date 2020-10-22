Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

People wearing face masks walk down Market Street in Manchester

Here is Thursday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to October 18, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 19-22) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

A coronavirus advice sign in Sheffield city centre (Danny Lawson/PA)

The numbers continue to fall in the areas with the highest rates in England.

In Knowsley, 1,000 new cases were recorded in the seven days to October 18 – the equivalent of 662.9 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 700.6 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to October 11.

Nottingham has the second highest rate, but this is down sharply from 926.7 to 610.1, with 2,031 new cases.

Liverpool is in third place, where the rate has dropped from 681.1 to 582.5, with 2,901 new cases.

Case rates have also continued to decrease in the cities of Newcastle, Exeter, Sheffield, Manchester and Oxford.

Areas recording big jumps in their seven-day rates include Rossendale (up from 324.6 to 535.8, with 383 new cases); Barnsley (up from 279.9 to 454.5, with 1,122 new cases); and Blackpool (up from 288.3 to 420.2, with 586 new cases).

(PA graphic)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on October 22 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 18; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 11.