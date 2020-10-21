Two dead in suspected gas explosion in west London

Emergency services at the scene of a suspected gas explosion on King Street in west London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Two people have died after a suspected gas explosion at a shop underneath flats in west London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to the scene on King Street, Southall on Wednesday morning and used specialist equipment including search dogs to look for people trapped inside the collapsed building.

Station commander Paul Morgan said: “We can confirm that sadly two people have died at the scene.

“It has been a painstaking and protracted incident with firefighters working systematically to stabilise the building and search for people involved.”

He added that operations had finished for the day and will resume on Thursday morning.

Earlier Mr Morgan said a child and four adults were rescued in the initial stages, at the rear of the property, using a ladder, while a further 14 adults and two children self evacuated from surrounding properties.

Pictures taken behind the property show debris jutting out of the building.

LFB said they were called just before 6.40am, adding that six fire engines and about 40 firefighters are at the scene.

LFB’s specialist urban search and rescue (USAR) crews are carrying out the operation.

Emergency services at the scene (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A spokesman said the windows of the shop were “completely blown out” in the incident.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and is believed to be a gas explosion.

The force said a large explosion was found to have taken place inside a shop and a man was found injured.