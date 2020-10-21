New stamps to celebrate 50 years of Star Trek

A James T Kirk stamp

Royal Mail is boldly going ahead with releasing a new set of stamps to celebrate the Star Trek TV and film franchise.

The long-running space adventure has so far produced more than 780 TV episodes and 13 movies after its first broadcast in the UK in 1969.

The set comprises 12 stamps depicting the captains from the six main TV series, plus additional crew members: Captain James T Kirk, Spock, Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Commander Deanna Troi, Captain Benjamin Sisko, Doctor Julian Bashir, Captain Kathryn Janeway, Captain Jonathan Archer, Lieutenant Malcolm Reed, Captain Gabriel Lorca, Lieutenant Ash Tyler and Commander Michael Burnham.

There are 18 stamps in all (Royal Mail)

A further six stamps, presented in a miniature sheet, feature characters from across Star Trek movies, all played by British actors: Montgomery Scott, Shinzon, Tolian Soran, Klingon Chancellor Gorkon, Carol Marcus, and Krall.

Philip Parker of Royal Mail, said: “For more than 50 years Star Trek has enthralled and inspired generations of loyal fans with extraordinary adventures and an optimistic vision of humanity’s future.

“We celebrate the Star Trek Universe with stylish new stamps of its iconic characters.”

British actor Sir Patrick Stewart played Jen-Luc Picard (Royal Mail)

The 12 main character stamps are new illustrations by London-based artist Freya Betts.

The images portray the characters alongside reflective details, including starships, in the background of their respective series.