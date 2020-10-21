Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Coronavirus – Fri Jun 5, 2020

Here is Wednesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to October 17, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 18-21) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

People wearing a face mask walk near a mural of a nurse in the Northern Quarter of Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)

The numbers continue to fall in the areas with the highest rates in England.

In Knowsley, 1,006 new cases were recorded in the seven days to October 17 – the equivalent of 666.8 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 709.3 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to October 10.

Nottingham has the second highest rate, but this is down sharply from 975.1 to 639.5, with 2,129 new cases.

Liverpool is in third place, where the rate has dropped from 691.7 to 596.3, with 2,970 new cases.

Case rates have also continued to decrease in the cities of Newcastle, Exeter, Sheffield, Manchester, Leeds and Oxford.

Areas recording big jumps in their seven-day rates include Rossendale (up from 334.3 to 514.8, with 368 new cases); Blackpool (up from 276.1 to 427.4, with 596 new cases); and Barnsley (up from 264.5 to 423.3, with 1,045 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on October 21 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 17; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 10.