In Pictures: Storm Barbara brings rain and gale-force winds

Morning commuters walk near Tower Bridge

There were blustery conditions on Wednesday as Storm Barbara brought gale-force winds and heavy showers.

Office workers and dog walkers were among those braving the weather as the Met Office issued a yellow warning across most parts of southern England. Up to two inches of rain was predicted in some areas.

Forecasters warned of road disruption and potential flooding from the West Midlands to the East of England and down to the South West.

But not everyone was disappointed, with some taking advantage of the windswept conditions.

Motorists driving on the M3 near Longcross in Surrey faced wet conditions on Wednesday morning (Steve Parsons/PA)

Dog walkers on Chobham Common in Surrey (Steve Parsons/PA)

It was a blustery start for commuters heading to work in central London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Morning commuters cross London Bridge (Victoria Jones/PA)

Stormy scenes on the Millennium Bridge (Victoria Jones/PA)

Storm Barbara was due to bring gale-force winds and heavy showers to southern parts of the UK (Victoria Jones/PA)

A surfer rides out the storm at Bracklesham Bay, West Sussex (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Surf’s up at Bracklesham Bay (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Armed with an anorak, a woman cycles through the rain in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

A rainbow forms over boats in The Kench on Hayling Island, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)