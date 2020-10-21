In Pictures: Storm Barbara brings rain and gale-force winds

Commuters, surfers and dog walkers were undeterred by the risk of flooding and road disruption on Wednesday.

Morning commuters walk near Tower Bridge
There were blustery conditions on Wednesday as Storm Barbara brought gale-force winds and heavy showers.

Office workers and dog walkers were among those braving the weather as the Met Office issued a yellow warning across most parts of southern England. Up to two inches of rain was predicted in some areas.

Forecasters warned of road disruption and potential flooding from the West Midlands to the East of England and down to the South West.

But not everyone was disappointed, with some taking advantage of the windswept conditions.

Motorists driving on the M3 near Longcross in Surrey
Dog walkers on Chobham Common in Surrey
Commuters head to work in central London
Morning commuters cross London Bridge
Stormy scenes on the Millennium Bridge in, London
Central London commuters
A surfer in Sussex
Surf's up at Bracklesham Bay
A woman cycling in Cambridge
Rainbow over fishing boat in Hampshire
A man punting in Cambridge
