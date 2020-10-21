Devastating impact of virus crisis on pay revealed

Pay levels

The value of pay increases has “fallen to the floor” in recent months as a result of the virus crisis, according to a new study.

Pay analysts XpertHR said wage growth is expected to remain depressed in the year ahead.

Awards have been falling, with the median basic pay rise worth 2.2% over the past 12 months, down from 2.5% this time last year, said the report.

Many employers expect to male a median 1% pay award next year against the background of the coronavirus pandemic, which would be the lowest annual figure for more than a decade, said XpertHR.

Many workers expected to receive a lower pay award in the coming year, or no increase at all, it was suggested.

In the three months to the end of September, XpertHR said it has recorded a median basic pay award of nil across the economy, based on a sample of 79 basic pay awards in the three months to September 2020.

Sheila Attwood of XpertHR, said: “The devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on company finances has seen the value of pay rises fall to the floor over the past few months.