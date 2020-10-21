Child and four adults saved after gas explosion in west London shop

Emergency services at the scene

A child and four adults have been rescued after a suspected gas explosion in the shop below their flats.

Emergency workers are involved in a “complex” search for anyone who may still be inside the collapsed building on King Street in Ealing, west London, after the incident on Wednesday morning.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the building’s structure had collapsed.

Station Commander Alan Brand, who is at the scene, said: “Four adults and one child were rescued at the rear of the property by firefighters using a ladder.

We're dealing with a complex and protracted incident at the suspected gas explosion & building collapse. Specially trained Urban Search & Rescue dogs are helping us to see if there is anyone trapped inside the building https://t.co/MGbJhqHL1H pic.twitter.com/1OjDtCHJ2x — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) October 21, 2020

“A further fourteen adults and two children self evacuated from surrounding properties. Specialist crews are searching the building for anyone else that may be involved.

“This is an ongoing operation and I would ask that people avoid the area if possible.”

LFB said Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) crews are undertaking a complex operation and using specialist equipment to search the properties.

Dear Community of Southall please avoid King Street today due to a local incident as officers @MPSSouthallGrn and working together with @LFBEaling to keep the area safe pic.twitter.com/FmeahpqhwP — Southall Green (@MPSSouthallGrn) October 21, 2020

They said they were called at just before 6.40am, adding that six fire engines and around 40 firefighters are at the scene.

Another LFB spokesman said the windows of the shop were “completely blown out” in the incident, adding: “It’s caused extensive damage to the shop and structural damage to the flats above.”

The Metropolitan Police said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and is believed to be a gas explosion.

The force said: “A large explosion was found to have taken place inside a shop. One man was found injured.”