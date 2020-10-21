Apple adds new ways to shop ahead of first major iPhone launch since outbreak

Apple store

Apple has announced new ways for customers to buy its products online and in-person as the tech giant prepares for the first flagship iPhone launch of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Air are due to go on sale on Friday.

In preparation, Apple has announced a new feature for its retail stores called Shopping Sessions, where customers can book a one-on-one slot with an Apple Store employee to help select the new product they want.

The same advice is also being made available online, with customers able to chat with specialists before deciding on a purchase.

For online purchases, contactless delivery is available for all products, Apple said, including the new iPhone and iPad.

The technology giant said the vast majority of its stores around the world are open and operating in ways to protect the health and wellbeing of visitors and employees.

Apple stores have already implemented health and safety measures such as limiting store capacity to help maintain social distancing and contactless temperature checks.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail and people, said: “There’s never been a better time to get a new iPhone, and there’s never been a better destination than Apple Retail.

“We’re offering new ways for our customers to get to know all of our products before they buy, so they can be sure to get the product that’s right for them.

“Whether our customers choose to connect with us in person, by phone, or online, our entire retail team is ready to deliver the world-class personalised service they’ve come to expect from Apple.”