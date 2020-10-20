Royal Navy frigate rescues father and son from sinking fishing boat

Ocean Echo

A Royal Navy warship has rescued a father and son after their fishing boat sank off the Dorset coast.

HMS Westminster went to Weymouth bay after receiving a mayday from the Ocean Echo, which had capsized in heavy seas three miles off Portland Bill at 8.53am on Tuesday.

The Portsmouth-based frigate scrambled one of its small boats, which picked up the 40-year-old skipper and his 17-year-old son from a life raft next to the upturned vessel.

The Ocean Echo had capsized in heavy seas (Andy Sargent/RNLI Weymouth/PA)

The pair were checked over by the crew before they were handed over to Weymouth RNLI, with one being taken to hospital in Dorchester by the Coastguard helicopter.

Lou Ray, Westminster’s commanding officer, said: “Unfortunately Ocean Echo was quickly lost, which shows the speed at which incidents like this can escalate and that the swift actions of HMS Westminster enabled a good outcome for the casualties.