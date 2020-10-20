Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A woman wearing a face mask walks through Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to October 16, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 17-20) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA graphic)

The numbers are falling in the areas with the highest rates in England.

In Nottingham, 2,237 new cases were recorded in the seven days to October 16 – the equivalent of 672.0 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 987.1 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to October 9.

Knowsley has the second highest rate, but this is down from 730.5 to 664.8, with 1,003 new cases.

Liverpool is in third place, where the rate has dropped from 692.1 to 596.9, with 2,973 new cases.

Case rates have also fallen in the cities of Newcastle, Exeter, Sheffield, Manchester and Leeds.

Areas recording big jumps in their seven-day rates include

Rossendale (up from 335.7 to 474.2, with 339 new cases); Blackpool (up from 270.4 to 390.1, with 544 new cases); and Barnsley (up from 254.0 to 388.9, with 960 new cases).

Students walk past a Covid-19 sign in Oxford (Steve Parsons/PA)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on October 20 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 16; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 9.