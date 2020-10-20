Father of murdered children breaks silence after 21 years

Morris Murder conviction

The father of two children murdered alongside their mother and grandmother has broken his 21-year silence to speak of the devasting impact of the crimes.

Mandy Power, 34, her bed-ridden mother Doris Dawson, 80, and her daughters Katie, 10, and Emily, eight, were found dead by firefighters at their home in Clydach, near Swansea, in June 1999.

All four had been bludgeoned to death with a pole before their house was set on fire.

Katie Power and her sister Emily Power were murdered alongside their mother and grandmother by David Morris (Family handout/PA)

Former builder David Morris was jailed for a minimum of 32 years having been convicted for a second time of their murders in 2006.

An earlier conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal when a second trial was ordered.

Michael Power, who had married Ms Power in 1986 before the marriage broke down, said: “It’s been a harrowing 21 years for my family and I.

“I have never felt the need to make a public statement because it has allowed me to grieve in private but I feel now is the time on behalf of the Power family to speak out.

“I would personally like to thank the emergency services that attended that night.

Doris Dawson died alongside her daughter and grandchildren at the hands of David Morris (Family handout/PA)

“I miss my girls every day and not a day goes by that I don’t think about them.

“Time is not a great healer, that I do know.

“I have been very fortunate to have a supportive family who have respected my wishes throughout my grieving.

“It never gets any easier.

“Both trials ended with the same verdict which we believe as a family was the right decision.”

David Morris is serving a life sentence for the murder of three generations of the same family over 20 years ago (South Wales Police/PA)

Mr Power was speaking ahead of the broadcasting of the BBC Wales Investigates programme this week which claims it has new evidence which questions the safety of the conviction of Morris.

He was arrested after the finger of suspicion wrongly pointed to Ms Power’s lover Alison Lewis.

Former policewoman Ms Lewis and her former husband Stephen, an officer with South Wales Police, were arrested on suspicion of murder a year after the deaths.

Mr Lewis’s brother Stuart, also a police officer, was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

They were all released without charge.