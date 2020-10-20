Covid-19 vaccine scientists take to TikTok to ‘demystify’ treatment development

Vaccination

Scientists working on a coronavirus vaccine are using social media as part of a new campaign to build confidence in the treatment development process.

As part of a campaign called Team Halo, researchers working on vaccines in the UK, US, South Africa, India and Brazil will post videos to TikTok, Twitter and Instagram highlighting their work.

The campaign will also see the participating scientists, known as Guides, respond to questions from the public and directly counter misinformation about Covid-19 spreading online.

The scheme has been backed by the United Nations’ Verified initiative, as well as the Vaccine Confidence Project and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

Melissa Fleming, UN under secretary-general for global communications, said: “Rampant misinformation has undermined public trust in vaccines.

“Team Halo is about reclaiming that trust.

“These are incredible people doing exciting science as part of a global collaboration. We should be celebrating them helping us get to the end of this awful pandemic.”

Dr Anna Blakney, a bioengineer and part of the vaccine development team at Imperial College London, said the initiative was a way of “demystifying” the work being done around vaccines.

“We are pioneering a new type of vaccine against Covid-19 in human clinical trials, and I’m excited to share some of the incredible science and people involved in my work,” she said.

“I’m used to spending time pipetting samples and analysing data. TikTok is a new frontier for me but I’m enthusiastic about demystifying our work and making it accessible to the world.”

Video-sharing app TikTok was chosen as the primary social media partner for the scheme, with Team Halo hoping it would allow the scientists to tell educational stories in engaging ways and make complex science available to a diverse audience across different age groups.

Matthew Harris, head of CSR and TikTok for Good in Europe said: “At a time when doctors and scientists around the world are working tirelessly to inform the public about the dangers of Covid-19 and their progress towards a vaccine, we welcome the use of #TeamHalo as a way to share content on the subject through TikTok.