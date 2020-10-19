What the papers say – October 20

A collection of British newspapers.

The looming tightening of lockdown restrictions and other pandemic angles lead most of the nation’s papers on Tuesday.

The Daily Mirror leads on impending Tier 3 restrictions in various parts of the country, which has left nine million people “on the edge”.

The i, however, says 22 million people could be living under tougher restrictions by the end of the week.

The Guardian leads on Wales ordering its “firebreak” lockdown which has left England going it alone without a similar nationwide measure.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 20 October 2020: Wales orders 'firebreak' lockdown and leaves England going it alone pic.twitter.com/n93qV0lv0V — The Guardian (@guardian) October 19, 2020

And The Daily Telegraph cites Northern leaders as saying shielding for the vulnerable is the answer to the upswing in virus cases, rather than costly lockdowns.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Shielding is the answer, Manchester MPs insist'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9sCwzgHsba — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 19, 2020

The Duke of Cambridge has warned of a mental health “catastrophe” if lockdowns stop people from socialising, according the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express and Metro report on a “shocking” rise in the number of people dying at home during the pandemic, the vast majority are not linked to Covid-19.

And The Independent says Ministers have failed to address the “disproportionate” impact of coronavirus on ethnic minorities.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: ‘No action’ to fight Covid impact on minorities #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZuMeAGG9dA — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, The Times has a story on another attempt at Russian interference, saying British cybersecurity agents thwarted an attempt to hack the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Eurozone is heading for one trillion-euro deficit due to efforts to fight the pandemic, according to the Financial Times.

Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Tuesday 20-10-2020: pic.twitter.com/P0u5UxGxek — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 19, 2020