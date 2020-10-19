What the papers say – October 19

A collection of British newspapers.

Trouble in the North over lockdowns and the promise of a vaccine are among the main topics on the nation’s Monday papers.

Metro leads on the Northern revolt over tier-three Covid restrictions, with Manchester mayor Andy Burnham calling on MPs to be allowed to vote on extra funding for areas hardest hit by the lockdowns.

It is a theme also taken up by The Times, which says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to offer millions of pounds in relief funds to quell disquiet in the North.

The Times 19/10/20 Michael Stanley, 80, a former serviceman, has raised £9,000 on his 100-mile journey along the Chichester canal in his homemade “Tintanic”. Photo : Andrew Matthews/PA#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/lKutKfUulb — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) October 18, 2020

This comes as The Guardian reports hospitals in the North are running out of beds amid the Covid crisis.

Guardian front page, Monday 19 October 2020: Hospitals in north running out of beds, leak reveals pic.twitter.com/FD0bywqFab — The Guardian (@guardian) October 18, 2020

And hospital admissions for serious illnesses across Britain have fallen by up to 90 per cent during the pandemic, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Elsewhere, the i splashes on a story about coronavirus vaccines, saying they are coming, but not before Christmas.

Monday's front page: Vaccines are coming… but not before Christmas#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CivO3r2fsO — i newspaper (@theipaper) October 18, 2020

And the Daily Express covers the same story differently, enthusing that the first vaccine doses in Britain will be ready by the end of the year.

Monday’s Daily EXPRESS: “First Vaccine Doses Ready By End Of Year” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/85UFxE9LlQ — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 18, 2020

The Independent, meanwhile, says Britain’s pharmaceutical industry is calling on Mr Johnson to strike a swift side-deal to avoid a shortage of medicines from Europe if the UK completes a no-deal Brexit.

The Financial Times says Europe’s second wave of Covid has increased the risk of a “double-dip recession”.

Monday’s FINANCIAL TIMES: “Europe’s second Covid wave raises threat of double-dip recession” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/otHzFNUQ1p — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 18, 2020

The Daily Mail leads on Archbishop Justin Welby’s “assault on Brexit bill” as the UK’s five Church leaders attack the exit legislation.

The Daily Mirror splashes on its campaign for a doorstep two-minute silence on Remembrance Sunday.