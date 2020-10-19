Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

People wear face coverings in Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)

Here is Monday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to October 15, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 16-19) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The numbers are falling in the areas with the highest rates in England.

In Nottingham, 2,368 new cases were recorded in the seven days to October 15 – the equivalent of 711.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1001.2 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to October 8.

Knowsley has the second highest rate, but this is down from 729.1 to 673.5, with 1,016 new cases.

Liverpool is in third place, where the rate has dropped from 684.7 to 606.6, with 3,021 new cases.

Case rates have also fallen in the cities of Newcastle, Exeter, Sheffield, Manchester and Leeds.

Areas recording big jumps in their seven-day rates include Blackburn with Darwen (up from 382.1 to 513.7, with 769 new cases); Rossendale (up from 316.2 to 472.8, with 338 new cases); and Charnwood (up from 172.2 to 288.9, with 537 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on October 19 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 15; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 8.