Camilla urges country to stay active to keep bones healthy

The Duchess of Cornwall has urged the country to be as “active as possible” despite the pandemic for the sake of everyone’s bones, as she marked World Osteoporosis Day 2020.

In a video message, Camilla also highlighted the problem of the “silent disease” which has “brought such misery and pain to millions of people across the globe”.

But she sounded a positive note, thanking the “fantastic scientists” who are working to find a cure for osteoporosis.

The duchess, whose mother died from the fragile bone disease in 1994, is president of the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS) and has supported the organisation for more than two decades.

In her message, recorded for the ROS and the International Osteoporosis Foundation, she spoke about the “dark old days” when her mother died from the disease that was rarely discussed.

Without #osteoporosis treatment, one broken bone often leads to another. For #WorldOsteoporosisDay learn how your hospital can implement Post-fracture Care Coordination Programs to break the devastating cycle of recurrent fractures. #CaptureTheFracturehttps://t.co/YFWdMi47Th pic.twitter.com/1fC0hSQ3pZ — Osteoporosis IOF (@iofbonehealth) October 8, 2020

She added: “But how times have changed – today huge strides have been made in the treatment and research into osteoporosis, and we now know how it can be prevented and how we can support those who are living with it.

“We know it is vital to eat the right food, to take regular and weight-bearing exercise and, so importantly, to educate young people as to how to look after their bone health.

“It has, of course, been more challenging to get out and about this year, but we must all ensure, for the sake of our bones, that we stay as active as possible, even in the midst of a pandemic.”

Christine Sharp, recipient of the Duchess of Cornwall Award, on a phone call to Camilla (Clarence House/PA)

During Monday afternoon, the duchess spoke to the recipient of the Duchess of Cornwall Award, Christine Sharp, who is a long-standing volunteer and fundraiser for the charity.

The award recognises an individual for their outstanding contribution to the field of osteoporosis.