Bridal couple among more than 5,000 rail trespassers since June

Views of rail tracks. A bridal couple posing for photographs were among a spate of trespassers on Britain's railways in recent months (Lynne Cameron/PA)

A bridal couple posing for photographs were among a spate of trespassers on Britain’s railways in recent months.

Network Rail said more than 5,000 incidents were recorded between June and September.

The total of 1,239 in September alone was up 17% year-on-year, and the most for that month in the past five years.

British Transport Police said the railways are ‘not an appropriate or safe setting’ to pose for a photo (Network Rail/PA)

Many cases involved people using the railways as a backdrop for photographs.

A bridal couple were caught on CCTV standing on rail tracks near Whitby, North Yorkshire, in July.

Hollyoaks actor Ellis Hollins was forced to apologise during the same month after posting images on social media from a photoshoot on the railway.

He admitted it was “irresponsible” and he was “careless to take part in such a dangerous situation”.

Network Rail said taking photos on the tracks is ‘plain stupidity’ (Network Rail/PA)

Superintendent Alison Evans of BTP commented: “The railway is not an appropriate or safe setting for a photographic backdrop, no matter how scenic the setting.

“Every time someone strays onto the rail network they are not only putting themselves at risk of serious, life-threatening injury, but also delaying essential journeys.”

Network Rail launched its You vs Train campaign in partnership with British Transport Police to highlight the issue of young people trespassing.

The number of incidents involving children at 51 targeted locations has fallen in each of the past two years.

I apologise for my recent post, it was irresponsible and I was careless to take part in such a dangerous situation, I do not condone in recreational acts in any way on train lines. — Ellis Hollins (@Ellis_Hollins) July 7, 2020

Allan Spence, of Network Rail, said: “Wedding photos or selfies on the track are just plain stupidity.

“We often warn families at this time of year as kids enjoy school half term holidays but this time we are appealing to adults in particular.

“Please, make sure you know the rail safety basics and pass that knowledge onto your loved ones. Lead by example and stay off the tracks.”

HM chief inspector of railways Ian Prosser said: “We keep seeing people take unnecessary risks around the railway and this behaviour could result in fatal or life-changing consequences.