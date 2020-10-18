What the papers say – October 18

A collection of British newspapers

The ongoing fight against the coronavirus and stories on Tony Blair and MPs possibly flouting pandemic guidelines feature prominently in the nation’s papers.

A Whitehall source has told the Sunday Express the Prime Minister is resisting using a circuit-break against Covid-19 due to fears it will push the country into a constant cycle of lockdowns.

The Mail on Sunday quotes an official source as saying MPs flouted the 10pm bar curfew, but the paper notes Health Secretary Matt Hancock refused 30 times to say if he was among them.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Official: MPs DID flout 10pm bar curfew

Former prime minister Tony Blair is pictured on The Sunday Telegraph leaving a Mayfair restaurant 10 days after visiting the US, despite not being “given exemption” from quarantine.

Tomorrow's Telegraph front page: "Blair accused of breaking quarantine rules with US trip"

The NHS faces a “perfect winter storm” of staff shortages and a lack of coronavirus tests, according to Sunday People.

The Independent reports a poll by BMG Research has found just 36% of UK voters trust Boris Johnson to lead the pandemic response, with greater support going to Rishi Sunak and Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer.

The Observer cites research showing one million young Britons “face jobs crisis within weeks”.

Sunday's OBSERVER: One million young Britons 'face jobs crisis within weeks'

The Sunday Mirror reports the convicted murderer who helped foil the terror attack on London Bridge last November armed only with a Narwhal tusk will see his sentence cut following an intervention by the Queen.