Sturgeon ‘frustrated and depressed’ by prospect of no-deal Brexit

Nicola Sturgeon behind a Stop Brexit podium

Nicola Sturgeon has said she feels “deeply frustrated and depressed” by the prospect of a no-deal Brexit while the UK is still dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The First Minister said coronavirus should have “100% of our time and energy”.

It follows comments from Boris Johnson that the UK should prepare to move on to Australian-style rules when the Brexit transition period ends.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been seeking a Canada-style deal (Frank Augstein/PA)

The Prime Minister said discussions in Brussels have made it clear the EU is not going to offer the Canada-style arrangement he has sought.

Ms Sturgeon was asked about the risks of a no-deal exit from the EU at the daily coronavirus briefing on Friday.

She said: “I feel deeply frustrated and depressed at the prospect of no-deal at the end of the transition period in December.

“That said, being realistic, any deal that is struck right now is going to be such a bare minimum deal that there is going to be disruption.

“I find it very, very frustrating that at a time when all of us should be giving – and I am seeking to do as much as I possibly can – 100% of our time and focus and energy to Covid.”

The First Minister said she is confident the Scottish Government can cope with the implications of a no-deal Brexit, which she said could be “huge”.

She added: “Make no mistake, resources are finite and every civil servant or every hour of my time that has to be spent right now thinking about the implications of a no-deal Brexit or a bare minimum deal Brexit is a civil servant or an hour of my time that is not focused, as it should be, on trying to steer the country through the Covid pandemic.”